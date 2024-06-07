Facts

15:08 07.06.2024

President of European Commission will take part in Peace Summit in Switzerland, in conference on Ukraine’s recovery in Berlin

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will take part in both the conference in Berlin dedicated to the restoration of Ukraine and the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The corresponding announcement was made by representative of the European Commission Eric Mamer at a briefing in Brussels on Friday, announcing the agenda of the EC President.

He announced that on Tuesday, June 11, President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Berlin, where she will deliver an introductory speech at the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, organized jointly by Germany and Ukraine. From June 15 to June 16, Ursula von der Leyen will be in Lucerne and will take part in the Peace Summit in Ukraine organized by Switzerland.

Tags: #ursula_von_der_leyen #peace_summit

