Invaders carry out one missile, 37 airstrikes on Ukraine during day

During the day, the enemy launched one missile and 37 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 22:30 of Wednesday posted on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched one missile strike and 37 airstrikes (including 40 bombs) on the territory of Ukraine, and used 499 kamikaze drones. He carried out 2,742 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons," the report says.