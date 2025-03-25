AFU General Staff records decrease in activity of Russian attacks in Kursk region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Since the beginning of the day, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled six Russian attacks in Kursk region of the Russian Federation as of 16:00, another battle is ongoing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

At the same time, according to the General Staff, as of this time on Monday, the Defense Forces had already repelled 10 Russian attacks, and four more battles were ongoing.

Also on Tuesday, from the beginning of the day as of 16:00, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping three guided bombs, and carried out more than 110 attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

On Monday, at the same time, the enemy carried out five airstrikes, dropping eight UABs and carrying out almost 190 attacks, including two from MLRS.