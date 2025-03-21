AFU General Staff: Russians remain highly active in Pokrovsk, Kursk, Torets axes

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

As of 16:00, some 68 combat clashes took place along the entire frontline, of which 15 battles took place in Pokrovsk axis, and the Russian army is also trying to advance in Kursk and Toretsk axes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an operational briefing on Friday.

The enemy attacked most actively in Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff noted. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried 15 times to advance to our positions near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka, one combat clash is still ongoing. However, compared to the situation at the same time a day ago, the activity of the Russian army in the direction has decreased somewhat, with 28 clashes recorded on Thursday.

"In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders are repelling one attack by the invaders, with a total of 13 clashes recorded so far. The enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, it carried out 155 artillery attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems," the report reads. For the same period on Thursday, four clashes were recorded in the direction.

In Toretsk axis, the invaders attacked 13 times, with four clashes ongoing. The enemy's activity in the direction has decreased somewhat, with 18 battles taking place on Thursday at the same time.

There were 12 clashes in Lyman axis, four clashes are still ongoing.

In Novopavlivka axis, the aggressor attacked five times, one clash is still ongoing.

In Kramatorsk axis, the enemy attacked three times, our defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

In Kupyansk axis, the enemy tried to advance to our positions twice during the day, but was unsuccessful.

In Siversk, Kharkiv, Huliaipole and Prydniprovsk axes, isolated clashes were noted.

In Orikhiv axis, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.