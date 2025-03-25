Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

12:18 25.03.2025

General Staff reports hit on concentration of manpower of Russian army in Kursk region

1 min read
General Staff reports hit on concentration of manpower of Russian army in Kursk region
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially reported that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the place of concentration of manpower of the enemy in Kondrativka, Kursk region, as a result of the strike up to 30 servicemen of the Russian army were eliminated.

"The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the place of concentration of manpower of the enemy in Kondrativka, Kursk region. As a result of the strike, the object was completely destroyed, up to 30 occupiers were eliminated," the General Staff reported on Telegram on Tuesday.

It is reported that the destruction of this element of the enemy's military infrastructure reduces its ability to conduct combat operations against units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Sumy and Kursk regions.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

20:37 21.03.2025
AFU General Staff: Russians remain highly active in Pokrovsk, Kursk, Torets axes

AFU General Staff: Russians remain highly active in Pokrovsk, Kursk, Torets axes

12:07 21.03.2025
For third day in a row, occupiers increasing intensity of attacks on Ukraine, shelling in Kursk region – AFU General Staff

For third day in a row, occupiers increasing intensity of attacks on Ukraine, shelling in Kursk region – AFU General Staff

10:43 19.03.2025
Some 140 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours

Some 140 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours

11:31 18.03.2025
AFU General Staff reports increase in enemy attacks in Kursk region over past 24 hours, slight reduction in bridgehead

AFU General Staff reports increase in enemy attacks in Kursk region over past 24 hours, slight reduction in bridgehead

17:26 17.03.2025
AFU General Staff: AFU units in Kursk region repel four attacks of Russian forces by 16:00, five battles continue

AFU General Staff: AFU units in Kursk region repel four attacks of Russian forces by 16:00, five battles continue

17:11 13.03.2025
Nine armed clashes recorded in Kursk region since day start, enemy carries out 18 airstrikes – General Staff

Nine armed clashes recorded in Kursk region since day start, enemy carries out 18 airstrikes – General Staff

14:35 11.03.2025
Ukrainian defenders hit several strategic Russian facilities involved in war – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders hit several strategic Russian facilities involved in war – General Staff

17:45 10.03.2025
AFU attacks aggressor’s strategic facilities – General Staff

AFU attacks aggressor’s strategic facilities – General Staff

11:56 08.03.2025
General Staff reports 124 combat clashes over past day

General Staff reports 124 combat clashes over past day

11:46 08.03.2025
Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of occupiers over day – General Staff

Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of occupiers over day – General Staff

HOT NEWS

USA, Ukraine complete second meeting in Saudi Arabia – media

Some 78 out of 139 Russian drones destroyed, 34 lost in location – Air Force

SBU Chief: We hit Russian warships in Black Sea, cause 'earthquakes' in weapons depots

Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

Sixty-five people injured, incl 14 children due to Russian strike on Sumy – prosecutor’s office

LATEST

Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

Biomethane from Ukraine is competitive, but there are a number of threats to this - energy expert Zaniewicz

In Sumy, emergency recovery work continues at site of Russian missile strike, 30 wounded hospitalized – city council

SBU detains FSB agent whom occupiers planned to blow up near Kryvy Rih recruitment center

Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

URCS continues to help victims of Russian missile strike in Sumy

USA, Ukraine complete second meeting in Saudi Arabia – media

Some 78 out of 139 Russian drones destroyed, 34 lost in location – Air Force

SBU Chief: We hit Russian warships in Black Sea, cause 'earthquakes' in weapons depots

Joint statement by USA, Russia on results of talks in Saudi Arabia expected on Tuesday morning – media

AD
AD
Empire School
AD