Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

"The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the place of concentration of manpower of the enemy in Kondrativka, Kursk region. As a result of the strike, the object was completely destroyed, up to 30 occupiers were eliminated," the General Staff reported on Telegram on Tuesday.

It is reported that the destruction of this element of the enemy's military infrastructure reduces its ability to conduct combat operations against units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Sumy and Kursk regions.