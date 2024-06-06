Facts

18:38 06.06.2024

American weapons won’t be used to attack Moscow, Kremlin – Biden

1 min read
U.S. President Joseph Biden says that American weapons should not be used by Ukraine to attack Moscow or the Kremlin.

"They're [American weapons] authorized to be used in proximity to the border when they're being used on the other side of the border to attack specific targets in Ukraine … We're not authorizing strikes 200 miles into Russia and we're not authorizing strikes on Moscow, on the Kremlin," Biden said in an interview with ABC News in France in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

At the same time, the U.S. president commented on Vladimir Putin's statements that the supply of weapons to Ukraine for strikes against the Russian Federation would allegedly be direct participation in this war," telling: "I've known him for over 40 years. He's concerned me for 40 years. He's not a decent man."

“We're not talking about giving them [Ukraine] weapons to strike Moscow, to strike the Kremlin, to strike against - just across the border, where they're receiving significant fire from conventional weapons used by the Russians to go into Ukraine to kill Ukrainians," Biden said.

