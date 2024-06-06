Facts

09:20 06.06.2024

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 1,300 occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 1,300 occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,300 enemy personnel, 22 tanks, 40 armored combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, three MLRS, one air defense system, 41 drones, 70 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to June 6, 2024 were approximately the following: personnel – around 515,000 (+1,300) people, tanks – around 7,828 (+22) units, armored combat vehicles – around 15,076 (+40) units, artillery systems – 13,433 (+48) units, MLRS – 1,095 (+3) units, air defense systems – 831 (+1) units, aircraft –357 units, helicopters – 326, operational-tactical level drones – 10,846 (+41), cruise missiles – 2,270, ships/boats – 27 units, one submarine, automotive equipment and tank trucks – 18,360 (+63) units, special equipment – 2,230 (+7)," it said on Facebook Thursday morning.

