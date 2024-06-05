Facts

17:59 05.06.2024

Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar, issues of returning Ukrainian children deported by Russia, bilateral cooperation on agenda

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived on an official visit to Qatar for negotiations with the Qatari leader on the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia and bilateral cooperation.

"I arrived in Qatar for negotiations with my friend His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Qatar is helping Ukraine return children abducted by Russia. We will talk about continuing this work both within the framework of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and within the framework of the Peace Summit, where this is among the agenda items," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, Qatar took an active part in the preparation of the Peace Summit and should become one of the voices of the Middle East during it for the return of people home, global food, nuclear and energy security.

The President of Ukraine also said he intends to discuss a number of bilateral economic and security issues with the Emir of Qatar.

Tags: #zelenskyy #qatar

