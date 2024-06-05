Ukraine expects to strengthen military-industrial complex cooperation with Turkey – Defense Ministry

Ukraine expects to strengthen cooperation in the field of the military-industrial complex with Turkey, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klymenkov said at a meeting with representatives of Turkish companies in the defense sector.

"Our country has been actively cooperating with Turkey in the field of the military-industrial complex for many years. We appreciate this joint work and are grateful to our partners for their contribution to the development of the Ukrainian economy, for investments and support," the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine quoted Klymenkov as saying.

During the meeting, Klymenkov spoke about the reform of defense procurement in Ukraine.

"Now we are considering new opportunities to strengthen cooperation. We expect that conducting procurement procedures according to the best practices of NATO will contribute to the growth of interest on the part of suppliers to participate more actively in the supply of everything necessary to our military," he said.