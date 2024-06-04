Facts

14:35 04.06.2024

Culture Ministry presents strategy for development of media literacy up to 2026

2 min read
The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has presented a strategy for the development of media literacy for the period up to 2026.

"The strategy is a direction sign for the ministry in the field of media literacy development to strengthen the resilience of Ukrainian society to the influence of disinformation and the development of responsible media consumption," the ministry's press service said.

The Ministry of Culture noted that in this context, it is important to rethink human competencies through the development of artificial intelligence, since it has opened up many opportunities, but at the same time it is part of disinformation influences and fraudulent activities.

"Ukraine has been facing disinformation and information operations from the Russian Federation for a long time. In particular, they are aimed at undermining national security and exacerbating the socio-political situation. An effective system for responding to these challenges includes forecasting, rapid identification and refutation of disinformation messages, strategic communications, close interaction between government agencies and civil society institutions, as well as the development of media literacy of the Ukrainian population," the ministry said.

It is noted that among the objectives of the strategy: systemic coordination of media literacy development in Ukraine should ensure an integrated approach and involvement of all stakeholders; Ukrainian society should become more resistant to disinformation influences; strengthening the responsible attitude of media and opinion leaders to content creation, their promotion of media literacy; media literacy should be perceived as developing competence throughout life.

