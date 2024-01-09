Due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, 872 cultural heritage sites damaged – Culture Ministry

As a result of full-scale Russian armed aggression in Ukraine, some 872 cultural heritage sites were damaged, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy said.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy continues to record damage to cultural heritage sites in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression. During the period from February 24, 2022 to December 25, 2023, some 872 cultural heritage sites were damaged or destroyed. Of these, 120 were objects of national significance, while 682 of local significance, just 70 detected," the ministry's press service said.

Of the total number of damaged monuments, architectural monuments account for 279 objects, architecture and urban planning for 255, history for 203, architecture and urban planning, history for 38, architecture, history for 33, archeology for 18, monumental art for 19, urban planning, monumental art for 17, urban planning for five, science and technology for two, landscape art for one, architecture and urban planning, monumental art for one, architecture, monumental art amounts for one.

According to regional military administrations, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, some 23 monuments have been completely destroyed, while 672 monuments have been partially damaged, and the extent of damage to 177 objects remains unknown.