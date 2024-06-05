Facts

18:01 05.06.2024

Over 2,000 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine damaged due to Russian aggression – Culture Ministry

Due to Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, some 2,003 cultural infrastructure facilities have already been damaged, about a third of which have been destroyed, the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine said.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy continues to record damage to cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression... Damage was caused to 2,003 cultural infrastructure facilities, excluding cultural heritage monuments, of which 325 were destroyed (16.3%)," the ministry said.

In total, the following were affected: club establishments some 964; libraries some 711; art education institutions some 157; museums and galleries some 116; theatres, cinemas and philharmonic societies some 37, parks, zoos, nature reserves some 15; and three circuses.

"At the end of May 2024, almost the entire territory of Lugansk and significant parts of the territories of Kherson, Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions are still under temporary occupation, which makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural infrastructure facilities damaged during the fighting and occupation," the ministry said.

