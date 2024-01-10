Facts

14:21 10.01.2024

More than 1,900 objects of cultural infrastructure of Ukraine suffer due to Russian aggression – Culture Ministry

2 min read
More than 1,900 objects of cultural infrastructure of Ukraine suffer due to Russian aggression – Culture Ministry

Due to the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, 1,907 cultural infrastructure facilities have already been damaged, according to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy continues to record damage to cultural infrastructure in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression ... 1,907 cultural infrastructure facilities were damaged, excluding cultural heritage monuments; 306 of them were destroyed (16%)," the ministry's press service said.

According to the ministry, the total losses of cultural institutions of the state form of ownership are 23 objects (9%), and communal forms of ownership are 1,884 objects (6%).

It is noted that the cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest losses and damage in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions and Kyiv.

In total, the following buildings were affected: club establishments – 923; libraries – 681; art education institutions – 145; museums and galleries – 106; theaters, cinemas and philharmonic halls – 35, parks, zoos, reserves – 14, circuses – three.

"It is worth noting that at the end of December 2023, almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of the territories of Kherson, Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions are still under temporary occupation. This makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural infrastructure facilities damaged during the fighting and occupation," the ministry noted.

Tags: #culture_ministry

MORE ABOUT

17:22 09.01.2024
Due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, 872 cultural heritage sites damaged – Culture Ministry

Due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, 872 cultural heritage sites damaged – Culture Ministry

20:24 20.11.2023
Culture Ministry, UNESCO cooperate to estimate damage caused to media by war

Culture Ministry, UNESCO cooperate to estimate damage caused to media by war

16:45 12.09.2023
Some 823 cultural heritage objects damaged due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Some 823 cultural heritage objects damaged due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

17:18 28.07.2023
Govt appoints Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister

Govt appoints Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister

19:50 03.03.2023
Some 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Some 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

14:17 16.05.2022
Culture Ministry documents 331 episodes of Russia’s war crimes against cultural heritage of Ukraine

Culture Ministry documents 331 episodes of Russia’s war crimes against cultural heritage of Ukraine

21:00 01.04.2022
EU culture ministers oppose Russian aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

EU culture ministers oppose Russian aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

15:41 22.05.2021
Culture Ministry announces 22 projects to be implemented under Big Restoration program in 2021

Culture Ministry announces 22 projects to be implemented under Big Restoration program in 2021

11:21 05.01.2021
Culture Ministry ceases to compile list of websites recommended for ban in Ukraine

Culture Ministry ceases to compile list of websites recommended for ban in Ukraine

16:53 17.12.2020
NABU searching Culture Ministry

NABU searching Culture Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian, Lithuanian presidents' joint statement: There is 'no place for any kind of fatigue' in commitment to support Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Putin: He won't finish it until we all finish it together

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must prove it’s capable of snatching just peace from Russia

Rada appoints Pischanska head of Accounting Chamber

Yermak: We won’t stop working on return of heroes from captivity

LATEST

Ukraine, Lithuania sign documents on cooperation in defense sector

Ukrainian, Lithuanian presidents' joint statement: There is 'no place for any kind of fatigue' in commitment to support Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Air defense systems are what we lack most

Logistical needs of AFU should be provided by Ukrainian manufacturers – Zhumadilov

Zelenskyy on Putin: He won't finish it until we all finish it together

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must prove it’s capable of snatching just peace from Russia

Rada appoints Pischanska head of Accounting Chamber

Yermak: We won’t stop working on return of heroes from captivity

Zelenskyy visiting Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

Three Russian ships on duty in Black and Azov Seas, Kalibr missile carriers withdrawn to Mediterranean Sea – AFU Navy

AD
AD
AD
AD