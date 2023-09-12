Some 823 cultural heritage objects damaged due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Some 823 cultural heritage objects were damaged in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale war of aggression against the country, according to the Culture and Informational Policy Ministry of Ukraine.

"The Culture and Informational Policy Ministry continues to record the damage caused to Ukraine's cultural heritage objects as a result of Russia's aggression. Over the period from February 24, 2022 until August 25, 2023, some 823 cultural heritage objects were damaged or destroyed. These objects include 109 facilities of national importance, 650 – of local importance, and 64 were recently discovered," the ministry's press service said on Tuesday.

In particular, the damaged objects include 252 monuments of architecture, 244 monuments of architecture and urban development, 199 monuments of history, 32 monuments of architecture, urban development and history, 30 monuments of architecture and history, 20 monuments of archeology, 19 monumental art objects, 17 monuments of urban development and monumental art, five monuments of urban development, two science and technology facilities, one monument of landscape art, one monument of architecture, urban development and monumental art, and one monument of architecture and monumental art.

According to the data provided by the regional military administrations, 23 monuments were completely destroyed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 636 monuments were partially damaged, and the extent of damage caused to 164 facilities is unknown yet.