Facts

16:45 12.09.2023

Some 823 cultural heritage objects damaged due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

2 min read
Some 823 cultural heritage objects damaged due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Some 823 cultural heritage objects were damaged in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale war of aggression against the country, according to the Culture and Informational Policy Ministry of Ukraine.

"The Culture and Informational Policy Ministry continues to record the damage caused to Ukraine's cultural heritage objects as a result of Russia's aggression. Over the period from February 24, 2022 until August 25, 2023, some 823 cultural heritage objects were damaged or destroyed. These objects include 109 facilities of national importance, 650 – of local importance, and 64 were recently discovered," the ministry's press service said on Tuesday.

In particular, the damaged objects include 252 monuments of architecture, 244 monuments of architecture and urban development, 199 monuments of history, 32 monuments of architecture, urban development and history, 30 monuments of architecture and history, 20 monuments of archeology, 19 monumental art objects, 17 monuments of urban development and monumental art, five monuments of urban development, two science and technology facilities, one monument of landscape art, one monument of architecture, urban development and monumental art, and one monument of architecture and monumental art.

According to the data provided by the regional military administrations, 23 monuments were completely destroyed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 636 monuments were partially damaged, and the extent of damage caused to 164 facilities is unknown yet.

Tags: #culture_ministry

MORE ABOUT

17:18 28.07.2023
Govt appoints Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister

Govt appoints Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister

19:50 03.03.2023
Some 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Some 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

14:17 16.05.2022
Culture Ministry documents 331 episodes of Russia’s war crimes against cultural heritage of Ukraine

Culture Ministry documents 331 episodes of Russia’s war crimes against cultural heritage of Ukraine

21:00 01.04.2022
EU culture ministers oppose Russian aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

EU culture ministers oppose Russian aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

15:41 22.05.2021
Culture Ministry announces 22 projects to be implemented under Big Restoration program in 2021

Culture Ministry announces 22 projects to be implemented under Big Restoration program in 2021

11:21 05.01.2021
Culture Ministry ceases to compile list of websites recommended for ban in Ukraine

Culture Ministry ceases to compile list of websites recommended for ban in Ukraine

16:53 17.12.2020
NABU searching Culture Ministry

NABU searching Culture Ministry

15:29 20.10.2020
Culture Ministry recommends reading book 'Vasyl Stus Case,' to buy part of future edition for national libraries

Culture Ministry recommends reading book 'Vasyl Stus Case,' to buy part of future edition for national libraries

14:42 20.08.2020
For next four years, over UAH 55 bln needed to restore cultural facilities – Tkachenko

For next four years, over UAH 55 bln needed to restore cultural facilities – Tkachenko

18:43 01.06.2020
Servant of the People backs MP Tkachenko's candidacy for Culture Minister

Servant of the People backs MP Tkachenko's candidacy for Culture Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters – media

Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

After recapturing of Boyko Rigs by Ukraine, Russia no longer has access to this area of sea – Ukrainian Navy

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for providing military assistance

Russia faces need for possible new wave of mobilization, presumably at late September – Yusov

Yusov about Boyko Rigs: Ukraine, as legal owner of these facilities, to use them for strengthening defense measures

Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy to accept any tribunal entailing real fair sentence for Russian murderers, leadership that gives orders

Russia seeks to turn death into inconspicuous reality of repression in occupied territories – Zelenskyy

Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters – media

Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

AD
AD
AD
AD