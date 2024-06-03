Some 102 military clashes take place at front, 35 in Pokrovske direction – AFU General Staff

As of 19:00 on Monday, 102 military clashes have already taken place on the front line, 35 in Pokrovske direction, 11 battles continue there, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Eleven battles are currently underway in Pokrovske direction. The total number of collisions has increased to 35 today. The irretrievable losses of the enemy in the direction amount to almost 290 people killed and wounded, four armored combat vehicles, four artillery systems and six units of automotive equipment were destroyed. Two armored personnel carriers, one artillery system and one unit of motor vehicles were damaged," the message posted on Facebook says.

There were four military clashes in Kharkiv direction. Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk.

In Kupyansk direction, the occupiers tried 15 times to break through the Ukrainian defensive lines, of which two military clashes are still ongoing.

In Siversk direction, the enemy carried out 21 assault operations, of which 10 are still ongoing in the areas of Belohorivka and Verkhniokamyanske.

In Horikhove direction, the enemy began to act more actively, in particular, in the area of Mala Tokmachka. The enemy attacked here seven times during the day.

The north of Kharkiv region, Kostiantynivka and Mykhaylivka in Kurakhivske direction and Zolota Nyva in Vremiyevske direction were subjected to enemy airstrikes.