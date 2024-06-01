Facts

11:44 01.06.2024

Russia attacks power facilities in five regions, changes in restriction of electricity supply possible – Energy Ministry

On Saturday night, Russian aggressors attacked energy facilities in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Ivano-Frankivsk regions, the Ministry of Energy reported.

In its daily update on the Telegram channel, the ministry noted that the consequences of the massive missile and drone strike, which became the sixth since March 22, are being clarified, and the energy industry is working to eliminate them.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy warned that in connection with this attack, the volume of electricity supply restrictions, which were predicted from 18:00 to 23:00 on Saturday, may change.

In general, the electricity needs in the power system over the past 24 hours were covered by their own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance in the evening from the power systems of Romania, Poland and Slovakia.

Also, at certain hours, Ukraine transferred excess electricity to the Polish energy system to balance the energy system, and restrictions were applied for renewable energy facilities in the western and southwestern regions during the hour.

Record electricity imports are forecast for the current day – 26,946 MWh, which is almost twice as much as yesterday's figure. No export is expected.

