Klitschko: Kyiv preparing for difficult winter given large-scale damage to energy infrastructure

In preparation for winter, all boiler houses in Kyiv are already equipped with generators for uninterrupted operation, hydraulic tests of heating networks are being carried out, more than 150 heat sources and more than 200 boilers are to be repaired, mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said.

"Kyiv is preparing for a difficult winter, given the large-scale damage to the energy infrastructure. Now the most dynamic phase of preparation continues - the bulk of the necessary work is being carried out," Klitschko said, as quoted by his press service on Friday.

According to him, hydraulic tests of heating networks have been ongoing since May 16. "They are a necessary part of the preparation and in practice they justified themselves last winter. The accident rate during the heating period decreased by 15%. However, testing for the strength of networks requires temporary shutdown of hot water for consumers," Klitschko noted.

He emphasized that due to enemy shelling, Ukraine's energy system had suffered significant destruction. And the capital operates in conditions of electricity shortage. In preparation for winter, we need to check all electrical panels and household electrical networks, replace components where necessary, and repair them.

The mayor of Kyiv noted that all boiler houses in the city, where capacity allows, are already equipped with generators for uninterrupted operation. They are also working to equip generators with more powerful heat sources. Also, the city will additionally have more than 50 mobile mini-boiler houses, which will be located in the capital's hospitals, maternity hospitals and the most important social facilities. Some of them were purchased from the capital's budget, and some will be received by the city from USAID.