Explanatory meeting with Ukraine, Moldova on fisheries, watercraft held in Brussels

During 2023, Ukraine carried out an initial assessment of the state of implementation of EU legislation in the negotiation section Fisheries and Aquatics, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Holovnia said at the next explanatory meeting of the European Commission with representatives of Ukraine and Moldova on the implementation of official screening Ukrainian legislation.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said Ukraine has taken many steps to reform the fisheries sector. Among the main developments are the determination of the strategic direction for the development of the industry, laying the foundations for the digitalization of industry management processes, simplifying the procedures for conducting fishing business and de-shadowing the industry. Conditions have also been created for building a European-style system to combat illegal, unaccountable and uncontrolled fishing, and an improved data collection system in the field of aquaculture.

"We pay special attention to the introduction of mechanisms for the traceability of aquatic biological resources, reforming fisheries science systems and collecting fishery data, controlling fisheries, and creating conditions for attracting investments in the field of aquaculture," the deputy minister said.

Holovnia also spoke about international cooperation on fisheries management in marine waters of adjacent jurisdiction. In particular, on the integration of Ukraine into the regional system of management of the Black Sea fisheries and membership in the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean.

The Deputy Minister thanked the European side for their unwavering solidarity, for their expert, advisory and financial assistance, which allows them to quickly implement changes in the industry.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy reminded that explanatory meetings of the European Commission are part of the process of checking the compliance of the legislation of Ukraine, as a candidate country for EU membership.