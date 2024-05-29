Sweden announces largest military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.3 bln

Sweden will provide Ukraine with the 16th and largest package of military assistance since the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, according to the Swedish government's website.

It is indicated that new capabilities strengthen Ukraine's air defense. The assistance package amounts to SEK 13.3 billion ($1.3 billion) and meets Ukraine's priority needs.

Sweden is donating radar reconnaissance and control aircraft (ASC 890) to Ukraine, thereby strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities. Sweden is donating the entire Swedish fleet of Pansarbandvagn 302 (Pbv 302) to support the creation of new brigades of the Ukrainian army. Sweden will also send artillery ammunition and resources to maintain previously transferred equipment.

Since Russia's brutal offensive war, Sweden has allocated SEK 43.5 billion in military support to Ukraine.

The 16th Military Assistance Package also includes: financial support for capability coalitions; financial support for funds and initiatives that allow for the rapid and large-scale purchase of equipment for Ukraine; the Swedish Defence Research Agency will also be tasked with supporting Ukraine in establishing its own defense research institute; as part of this package, the capabilities of Ukraine's combat command are further strengthened through the transfer of terminals with a subscription to satellite communications.