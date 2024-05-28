Facts

19:50 28.05.2024

No consensus in EU on whether Ukrainian military training should be carried out on Ukrainian territory – Borrell

1 min read
No consensus in EU on whether Ukrainian military training should be carried out on Ukrainian territory – Borrell

There is no common opinion among EU countries on whether it is necessary to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian military personnel there, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

There is no consensus, he said at a press conference in Brussels.

At the same time, Borrell did not rule out that the situation may change in the future. Everything changes over time, he said.

The EU has programs to train Ukrainian military personnel, but this process is currently carried out outside of Ukraine.

Tags: #ukraine #military #eu

MORE ABOUT

20:38 28.05.2024
ECA Supervisory Board approves products for insurance against military, political risks

ECA Supervisory Board approves products for insurance against military, political risks

18:02 28.05.2024
EU Council announces EU's priorities for security and defense, with support for Ukraine among main goals

EU Council announces EU's priorities for security and defense, with support for Ukraine among main goals

12:03 28.05.2024
Ukraine, Belgium sign security guarantee agreement providing for EUR 977 mln in military assistance by year end, supply of F-16s

Ukraine, Belgium sign security guarantee agreement providing for EUR 977 mln in military assistance by year end, supply of F-16s

20:36 27.05.2024
Based on SBU materials, EU imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk financing Kremlin's information, subversive activities in EU

Based on SBU materials, EU imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk financing Kremlin's information, subversive activities in EU

19:41 27.05.2024
Syrsky says he signs documents allowing first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers

Syrsky says he signs documents allowing first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers

15:35 27.05.2024
Ukraine will sign security agreement with Lithuania in near future – Zelenskyy-Nauseda talk

Ukraine will sign security agreement with Lithuania in near future – Zelenskyy-Nauseda talk

14:43 27.05.2024
Macron warns world against weakening support for Ukraine – media

Macron warns world against weakening support for Ukraine – media

11:27 27.05.2024
Argentina wants to join coalition to return Ukrainian children from Russia

Argentina wants to join coalition to return Ukrainian children from Russia

15:03 25.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Countries like China need to protect Ukraine as Beijing talks about respect for territorial integrity

Zelenskyy: Countries like China need to protect Ukraine as Beijing talks about respect for territorial integrity

18:26 24.05.2024
Shmyhal, delegation of Polish Senate discuss military support sanctions against Russia, its assets seizure

Shmyhal, delegation of Polish Senate discuss military support sanctions against Russia, its assets seizure

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal about Oleksandr Martynenko: Real journalist, patriot, outstanding person

Ukrenergo doesn't set energy consumption limits for environment

Zelenskyy speaks about agreements with Spain to strengthen air defense

Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on security guarantees providing for EUR 126 mln in military aid by year end

Oleksandr Martynenko devoted his entire life to Ukrainian journalism, media sector – Verkhovna Rada

LATEST

Shmyhal about Oleksandr Martynenko: Real journalist, patriot, outstanding person

Ukrenergo doesn't set energy consumption limits for environment

Zelenskyy speaks about agreements with Spain to strengthen air defense

Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on security guarantees providing for EUR 126 mln in military aid by year end

Zelenskyy visits Melsbroek military base

Oleksandr Martynenko devoted his entire life to Ukrainian journalism, media sector – Verkhovna Rada

Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of founder, head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko

Yermak: Oleksandr Martynenko is history of profession, person who will forever be in country's history

Remains of another victim found in Kharkiv's Epicenter; 18 victims reported

PACE Committee recognizes erasure of Ukrainian cultural identity as instrument of Russian war against Ukraine – Kravchuk

AD
AD
AD
AD