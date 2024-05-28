No consensus in EU on whether Ukrainian military training should be carried out on Ukrainian territory – Borrell

There is no common opinion among EU countries on whether it is necessary to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian military personnel there, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

There is no consensus, he said at a press conference in Brussels.

At the same time, Borrell did not rule out that the situation may change in the future. Everything changes over time, he said.

The EU has programs to train Ukrainian military personnel, but this process is currently carried out outside of Ukraine.