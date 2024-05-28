Facts

16:53 28.05.2024

Stefanishyna discusses with Stoltenberg expectations, preparations for upcoming NATO summit in Washington

Stefanishyna discusses with Stoltenberg expectations, preparations for upcoming NATO summit in Washington

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"The parties discussed, in particular, Ukraine's pressing needs in connection with the current security situation, expectations and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, as well as efforts aimed at achieving interoperability of our state with the standards and policies of the Alliance," the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Among other things, Stefanishyna informed the Secretary General about the difficult situation in Kharkiv and Sumy directions, and also that the Russian Federation is preparing for escalation in other directions.

"Stable military assistance is a matter of survival for Ukraine. I thank you for your efforts to expedite the delivery and sustainability of military assistance. Our immediate military needs remain unchanged - air defense systems, F-16 combat aircraft, ammunition, long-range artillery, armored vehicles and other necessary things," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

According to her, from three to seven Patriot air defense systems will strengthen the security of Ukrainian peaceful cities and protect the energy system.

"The support of air defense will send a clear signal to the Ukrainian people that Alliance members are united in their strong support for our country," she added.

In turn, Stoltenberg assured that increasing and stable support for Ukraine from allies remains a top priority.

"And a number of decisions of the Summit will be aimed specifically at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities through improved coordination of contributions from international partners," the statement says.

