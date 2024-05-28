Sweden allotting $61.6 mln to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure

The Swedish government has approved a new assistance package for Ukraine to help restore energy infrastructure, Ukrainian media said, adding that the package totaled SEK 650 million (approximately $61.6 million).

"The new energy assistance package will help ensure power supply in Ukraine, so that essential social services such as schools, hospitals, transport, water and businesses can continue to function," the Swedish Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on the government website on Tuesday.

The package includes SEK 500 million ($47.4 million) provided via the Energy Community's Ukraine Energy Support Fund and SEK 150 million ($14.2 million) via the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Ukraine is the largest recipient of Swedish development assistance on a bilateral basis, the statement said.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund accumulates financial assistance from governments, international organizations and financial institutions to meet pressing power supply needs, such as the procurement of technical equipment.

Funding through the United Nations Development Program will help build energy infrastructure.