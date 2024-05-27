Facts

20:45 27.05.2024

1 min read
Spain to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 1 bln of military aid this year, EUR 5 bln over three years

 As part of the bilateral security agreement, Spain will provide Ukraine with EUR 1 billion in military assistance in 2024, and in the amount of EUR 5 billion over three years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has reported.

"... As part of the agreement, Spain will provide Ukraine with EUR 1 billion of military assistance this year and EUR 5 billion over three years. The countries also agreed to provide assistance in economic recovery, support for Ukrainian reforms on the way to EU and NATO membership and the Peace Formula, as well as strengthening sanctions against Russia," the message published on the Telegram channel on Monday says.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation in Madrid.

Tags: #spain #security #agreement

