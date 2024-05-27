Syrsky says he signs documents allowing first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky welcomes the initiative of France to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen and signed documents that will allow the first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers.

As Syrsky wrote on the Telegram channel, he and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a video meeting with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Monday.

“I welcome the initiative of France to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen. I have already signed documents that will allow the first French instructors to visit our training centers soon and get acquainted with their infrastructure and staff. I believe that France's determination encourages other partners to join this ambitious project,” Syrsky wrote on the Telegram channel.

He also thanked Lecornu for the support of the French people and military and economic assistance to Ukraine to repel Russian military aggression.

In his turn, Umerov wrote on Facebook that during the meeting they discussed the entire range of bilateral cooperation between the countries.

“The Commander-in-Chief informed his French counterpart about the fighting at the front, in particular, in Kharkiv region. To repel current attacks and deter potential offensives, it is important to strengthen combat units,” Umerov said.

The parties also discussed the needs for armored vehicles, artillery, air defense and ammunition.

“He stressed the importance of the rapid delivery of weapons and training of the Ukrainian military by French instructors. We are grateful to our partners for their help,” Umerov said.