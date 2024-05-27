Facts

19:41

Syrsky says he signs documents allowing first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky welcomes the initiative of France to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen and signed documents that will allow the first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers.

As Syrsky wrote on the Telegram channel, he and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a video meeting with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Monday.

“I welcome the initiative of France to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen. I have already signed documents that will allow the first French instructors to visit our training centers soon and get acquainted with their infrastructure and staff. I believe that France's determination encourages other partners to join this ambitious project,” Syrsky wrote on the Telegram channel.

He also thanked Lecornu for the support of the French people and military and economic assistance to Ukraine to repel Russian military aggression.

In his turn, Umerov wrote on Facebook that during the meeting they discussed the entire range of bilateral cooperation between the countries.

“The Commander-in-Chief informed his French counterpart about the fighting at the front, in particular, in Kharkiv region. To repel current attacks and deter potential offensives, it is important to strengthen combat units,” Umerov said.

The parties also discussed the needs for armored vehicles, artillery, air defense and ammunition.

“He stressed the importance of the rapid delivery of weapons and training of the Ukrainian military by French instructors. We are grateful to our partners for their help,” Umerov said.

Chinese MFA on Zelenskyy's call for Xi Jinping to participate in Peace Summit: We support intl peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Our partners must understand that providing us with air defense is about defense, not about attacking Russia

Spain working with other countries to supply air defense systems to Ukraine – Spanish PM

Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

Four people injure as result of strike on Kharkiv – mayor

Spain to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 1 bln of military aid this year, EUR 5 bln over three years

Association of IT Enterprises asks govt to create conditions for import of devices supporting WiFi 7 standard

Based on SBU materials, EU imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk financing Kremlin's information, subversive activities in EU

Zelenskyy expected in Portugal on Tuesday

NATO PA adopts declaration calling for accelerating supply of weapons to Ukraine, allowing them to hit military targets in Russia

Shmyhal discusses fight against Russian disinformation with reps of media from Latin America, Caribbean

