Epicenter network will pay UAH 1 mln to families of those killed in Kharkiv – company statement

The families of all those killed during the Russian invaders' attack on the shopping center of the Epicenter construction hypermarket chain in Kharkiv will receive UAH 1 million on Saturday, according to a press release issued by the company's public relations department on Monday.

“The company will cover all funeral expenses. For families with minor children, Epicenter will pay an allowance for each child in the amount of UAH 10,000 per month until the age of 18. All victims will be provided with full medical care, reimbursed for treatment costs and rehabilitation," the statement said.

The company expressed gratitude to the employees who, despite the threat to their lives, helped to remove people from the burning building, to the rescuers, firefighters and law enforcement officers who fought for every life.

According to Epicenter, at least two company employees were killed during the enemy attack on the shopping center, and eight more were considered missing. Also unknown was the fate of the four promoters who worked on the trading floor. At the same time, according to the latest data, the total number of deaths from the strike on the hypermarket was 17, 48 were wounded, and five remain missing.