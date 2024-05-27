Eighteen people killed due to enemy strikes on Kharkiv’s Epicenter – Synehubov

The death toll as a result of airstrikes carried out by the Russian occupiers on the Epicenter construction hypermarket in Kharkiv on Saturday, May 25, rose to 18.

"The death toll has risen to 18. Forty-eight people were injured. Five people remain missing. The information is being updated," Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv Regional Administration said on Telegram.

As reported, May 27 in Kharkiv was declared a day of mourning for those who died as a result of airstrikes on the Epicenter. Earlier it was reported about 17 dead, 47 injured and five missing.