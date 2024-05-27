Facts

15:22 27.05.2024

Germany allocates EUR 60 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Baerbock

1 min read
Germany intends to allocate another EUR 60 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, especially for the eastern regions, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

She spoke ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday.

"Further humanitarian assistance. As the federal government, we are providing another EUR 60 million, especially for eastern Ukraine. Because in the east of Ukraine there is still a lack of everything," she said.

Baerbock stressed that Ukrainians have been suffering under Russian terrorist occupation for more than two and a half years, and Germany is trying to continue to deliver humanitarian aid to eastern Ukraine together with international partners.

She also pointed out that Russian terror specifically targets people and normal life in Ukraine.

"Our full support is even more important at this time. We want peace, and to ensure peace, Ukraine needs support in all its dimensions," Baerbock said.

Tags: #germany #aid #baerbock

