Ukrenergo extends application of power outage schedules until end of day on Saturday

NEC Ukrenergo has extended the application hourly outage schedules for the population and industry until the end of the day on Saturday.

According to its Telegram's statement, in this way the hourly outage schedules will be in effect from 20:00 to 00:00.

It was previously planned that on Saturday the schedules would apply from 20:00 to 22:00.