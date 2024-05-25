Facts

12:24 25.05.2024

Zelenskyy thanks USA for aid package to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to U.S. President Joseph Biden, the U.S. Congress and the American people for the aid package announced today for Ukraine.

"I am grateful to U.S. President Joe Biden, the U.S. Congress and its both parties, as well as the American people for the new military aid package announced today. It includes much-needed long-range missiles, precision artillery munitions, anti-tank capabilities, and other weapons," the president said on the X social network.

According to him, "this package is critical right now, as the enemy intensifies attacks along the frontline."

"Today in Kharkiv, I witnessed firsthand the importance of strengthening our warriors in order to protect our people, our cities, and our communities," Zelenskyy said.

He also said "freedom is the value both of our nations hold dear. To protect it, we require continued strong support from the United States and other allies."

As previously reported, yesterday the United States announced the provision of another aid package to Ukraine worth $275 million.

