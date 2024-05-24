Facts

In Sumy direction, defense is built effectively: there are enough forces, means to deter enemy in case of attack

The defense in Sumy direction has been built effectively, all the miscalculations that were in Kharkiv direction have been taken into account, a representative of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko said.

"As for Sumy direction, today we have built a very effective defense there, all the miscalculations that were in Kharkiv direction have been taken into account. We have enough forces and means to deter the enemy if he launches offensive actions in this direction," Prokhorenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

In turn, in Kharkiv direction, as the colonel said, the enemy is stopped, they are being hit by fire, and the Russians are not successful.

