16:56 24.05.2024

Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine

The German government has announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine, which includes inter alia 8,500 155mm artillery shells and ten Leopard 1 F5 battle tanks provided jointly with Denmark, the German Federal Ministry of Defense said.

According to the information on the ministry's website, the assistance package also includes one armored recovery vehicle Bergepanzer 2 with spare parts, one bridge-laying tank BEAVER with spare parts, one armored engineer vehicle DACHS, 16 tankers Zetros, four mine clearing tanks WISENT 1, 34 reconnaissance drones RQ-35 HEIDRUN, 20 reconnaissance drones VECTOR with spare parts, 1.75 million rounds of ammunition for fire arms, 111 rifles CR 308, 80 precision rifles HLR 338, 540 assault rifles MK 556, 20 machine guns MG3 for Leopard tanks, infantry fighting vehicles MARDER, and engineer vehicles.

Tags: #germany #ukraine

