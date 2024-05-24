Facts

12:41 24.05.2024

Defense Forces eliminate 1,240 occupiers, 42 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

1 min read
Defense Forces eliminate 1,240 occupiers, 42 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Ukrainian servicemen destroyed 1,240 occupiers, 13 tanks, 27 armored vehicles, 42 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launchers, one aircraft, 10 drones, 63 units of vehicles and special equipment during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on enemy losses on Friday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 24, 2024 approximately amount to: about 498,940 people of military personnel (plus 1,240) people, 7,635 tanks (plus 13) units, 14,775 armored combat vehicles (plus 27) units, 12,902 artillery systems (plus 42) units, 1,080 MLRS units (plus three) units, 813 units of air defense equipment, 356 aircraft (plus one) units, 326 helicopters, 10,401 operational-tactical UAVs (+10), 2,209 cruise missiles, 27 ships/boats/warships, one submarine, 17,569 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 56) units, and 2,101 special equipment units (plus seven)," the report reads.

Tags: #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

11:32 23.05.2024
Enemy loses 1,330 people over day

Enemy loses 1,330 people over day

17:17 21.05.2024
Kharkiv regional council redirected 60 million UAH to support the Defense Forces - head of the regional council

Kharkiv regional council redirected 60 million UAH to support the Defense Forces - head of the regional council

11:23 20.05.2024
Enemy loses 1,400 people in one day – General Staff

Enemy loses 1,400 people in one day – General Staff

11:34 03.05.2024
Defense forces carry out airstrikes on 11 areas of concentration of Russian troops during day

Defense forces carry out airstrikes on 11 areas of concentration of Russian troops during day

14:40 02.05.2024
Ukrainian Defense Forces improve tactical position in Serebriansky forestry area – Khortytsia Task Force

Ukrainian Defense Forces improve tactical position in Serebriansky forestry area – Khortytsia Task Force

17:05 02.04.2024
Ukrainian defense forces destroy 976 enemy artillery systems in March

Ukrainian defense forces destroy 976 enemy artillery systems in March

09:41 25.03.2024
Russians lose almost 640 people over day

Russians lose almost 640 people over day

09:18 08.03.2024
Thirty drones shot down over southern regions – southern Defense Forces

Thirty drones shot down over southern regions – southern Defense Forces

09:58 06.03.2024
Defense forces eliminate 1,250 occupiers, 50 enemy artillery over day – General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 1,250 occupiers, 50 enemy artillery over day – General Staff

09:23 06.03.2024
Defense forces destroy 38 out of 42 UAVs attacking Ukraine at night

Defense forces destroy 38 out of 42 UAVs attacking Ukraine at night

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv printing house attacked by Russia

UAH 4 bln to be allocated to prepare Kharkiv, its region for autumn-winter period – Zelenskyy's meeting

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KROPYVNYTSKYI - TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Zelenskyy: More efforts, determination of world leaders needed so that Russian terror finally loses

Invaders fire 13 missiles at Ukraine during day, carry out 37 airstrikes using 47 bombs - General Staff

LATEST

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv printing house attacked by Russia

ISW: Kremlin preparing to change military leadership of combat operations in Ukraine

UAH 4 bln to be allocated to prepare Kharkiv, its region for autumn-winter period – Zelenskyy's meeting

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KROPYVNYTSKYI - TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Ukrainian pilots trained in USA on F-16 will go to Europe for further training

Zelenskyy: More efforts, determination of world leaders needed so that Russian terror finally loses

Invaders fire 13 missiles at Ukraine during day, carry out 37 airstrikes using 47 bombs - General Staff

Enemy gets bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, switches to active defense in Lyptsi area, toughest battles recorded in Pokrovske, Kurakhovske directions – Syrsky

UN condemns Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: Lives of civilians must be protected even during war

British Ambassador joins vivat support of Vivat publishing house after Russian strike on printing house in Kharkiv

AD
AD
AD
AD