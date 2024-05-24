Defense Forces eliminate 1,240 occupiers, 42 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Ukrainian servicemen destroyed 1,240 occupiers, 13 tanks, 27 armored vehicles, 42 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launchers, one aircraft, 10 drones, 63 units of vehicles and special equipment during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on enemy losses on Friday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 24, 2024 approximately amount to: about 498,940 people of military personnel (plus 1,240) people, 7,635 tanks (plus 13) units, 14,775 armored combat vehicles (plus 27) units, 12,902 artillery systems (plus 42) units, 1,080 MLRS units (plus three) units, 813 units of air defense equipment, 356 aircraft (plus one) units, 326 helicopters, 10,401 operational-tactical UAVs (+10), 2,209 cruise missiles, 27 ships/boats/warships, one submarine, 17,569 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 56) units, and 2,101 special equipment units (plus seven)," the report reads.