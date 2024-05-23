Facts

15:36 23.05.2024

Kuleba to partners after Russian attack on Kharkiv: Seven Patriot systems not such high price for long-term peace in Europe

Kuleba to partners after Russian attack on Kharkiv: Seven Patriot systems not such high price for long-term peace in Europe

After another Russian attack on Kharkiv and Liubotyn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on countries that have Patriot to speed up decision-making and provide these systems to Ukraine.

“This heinous attack must remind everyone around the world that Ukraine still urgently needs seven “Patriot” systems. We are very grateful to Germany for announcing one additional system. But getting six more as soon as possible remains critical not only for Ukraine’s survival but for peace in Europe. Everyone should clearly realize what is at stake. Every day of delay and debate not only costs lives but also brings the possibility of a larger war in Europe closer,” he said on X.

Kuleba stressed that Putin’s dictatorship will undoubtedly expand its aggression further and claim more lives if it is not stopped in Ukraine now.

“No naming and shaming, but I once again urge countries that have Patriots to speed up decisions and provide these systems to Ukraine. I believe that seven "Patriot" systems are not a high price to pay for long-term peace in Europe. But they are needed now, not tomorrow,” the minister urged.

He also added that “unfortunately, mere words of solidarity do not intercept Russian missiles.”

