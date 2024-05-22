Italian govt increases funding for Ukrainian students

This year the Italian government has increased the funding available to young Ukrainians who intend to study in Italy and meet the requirements, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Ukraine Pier Francesco Zazo has said.

As the ambassador told Interfax-Ukraine, Italy, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provides scholarships to Ukrainian students in order to support and promote cooperation in the cultural, scientific and technological fields and the dissemination of the Italian language and culture.

"We are proud to announce that this year the funding available to young Ukrainians who intend to study in Italy and meet the requirements has been increased. Through this initiative, we intend to confirm our closeness and constant support of the worthiest Ukrainian students in this difficult time," Zazo said.

According to the Italian Institute of Culture in Ukraine, applications are accepted until June 14.

General conditions for participation in the competition for 2024/2025 can be viewed on the portal https://studyinitaly.esteri.it, where candidates can register and fill out the appropriate form until June 14, 2024 (until 14:00 Italian time) to participate in the selection.