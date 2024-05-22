Chancellor of Austria confirms his attendance of Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammeron Wednesday, during which the latter confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit, which will take place in Switzerland on June 15-16.

"I thanked the Chancellor for supporting our Peace Summit in Switzerland – in particular, by confirming his participation and active work to engage other countries," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Ukraine also appreciates Austria's contribution to the humanitarian demining of Ukrainian territories and looks forward to expanding this cooperation, Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also discussed with his interlocutor the participation of Austrian business in the restoration of Ukraine as well as coordinated future joint events.