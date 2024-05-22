Zelenskyy discusses with President of Mozambique participation in Peace Summit, Ukrainian food supply to Africa

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi to invite him to participate in the upcoming inaugural Peace Summit that will be hosted by Switzerland on June 15-16.

"I had a fruitful phone conversation with President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi. We noted the recent opening of the Embassy of Ukraine in Maputo. I am convinced that it will contribute to the development of relations between our states," the Ukrainian president said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He also said that Ukraine exports grain to Mozambique and is also ready to share its rich experience in the field of agriculture industry.

"Mozambique can also be an important logistic chain in the supply of Ukrainian foodstuffs to other African countries," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also noted that the issue of food security will be among the key ones on agenda of the Peace Summit in Switzerland.