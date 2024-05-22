Infrastructure facility catches fire as enemy attacks Dnipropetrovsk region – local authorities

The enemy forces struck an infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk region, a fire broke out as a result of the attack, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"Unfortunately, there was a strike against the region. The enemy attacked the region's infrastructure. A fire broke out. We are clarifying details," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Lysak also said that a reconnaissance drone was shot down in the Kamyanske district.