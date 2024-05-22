Air defense forces destroy all 24 attack UAVs attacking Ukraine at night

On the night of May 22, the air defense forces destroyed 24 out of 24 attack UAVs that attacked Ukraine, Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk said on his Telegram channel.

"On the night of May 22, 2024, the enemy attacked with 24 shock UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type. The launches were carried out from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk of the Russian Federation and the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the message says.

It is emphasized that as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all 24 shaheds were shot down. The attack UAVs were destroyed within Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Sumy and Odesa regions.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces and Ground Forces, fighter aircraft and electronic warfare units were also involved.