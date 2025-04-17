Defense Forces shoot down 25 out of 75 UAVs at night, another 30 lost from location

On the night of Thursday, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 25 Shahed-type attack drones, as well as drones of other types, launched by Russian occupiers, and another 30 UAVs were lost, the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As of 10:00, the downing of 25 Shahed-type attack UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. Thirty enemy drone imitators have been lost (without negative consequences)," the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In total, on the night of April 17 (from 20:00 on April 16), the enemy launched an attack with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov region of the Russian Federation, three S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Luhansk region air defense system, as well as 75 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone imitators from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo of the Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea.

As a result of the enemy attack, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered.