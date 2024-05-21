Facts

18:34 21.05.2024

General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Cyclone missile ship in Crimea

General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Cyclone missile ship in Crimea

According to updated information, on the night of May 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian Cyclone missile ship of project 22800 in the city of Sevastopol.

This is reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday.

As reported, on Monday, head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces, spokesperson of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, called the destruction of the Russian small missile ship Cyclone in Crimea "highly likely", this would mean that there is not a single carrier of cruise missiles.

