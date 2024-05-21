Kherson authorities report three injured people as enemy shells city

Two women were wounded as a result of the Russian occupiers' attack on the Korabelny district in Kherson at around 16:00 on Tuesday, Head of Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko said, adding that thus the number of injured people increased to three.

"A woman, 50, is in serious condition. She suffered a concussion, a blast trauma, a closed head injury, and a shrapnel wound in her left hip. Another elderly woman [71] is in moderate condition. She was diagnosed with a blast trauma and a shrapnel wound in her left foot," he said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, the official reported that a 15-year-old teenager sought medical aid after the enemy attack.