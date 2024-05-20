Govt resolution: Summonses to start being sent by mail from July 18

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Procedure for conscripting citizens for military service during mobilization for a special period. Corresponding decree No. 560 dated May 16, 2024 was published on the Government Portal.

According to the text of the document, summonses will start to be sent 60 days after the law on mobilization comes into force, that is, from July 18.

Reservists and those liable for military service, within 60 days after the announcement of mobilization, are required to clarify their credentials through the Administrative Service Centers, electronic account or Territorial Centers for Recruitment at their place of stay or location.

A summons to the Territorial Centers for Recruitment with notification of delivery to the address of the place of residence can be sent after the 60 days allotted by law to clarify one's credentials, including the address of the place of residence. If the reservist or conscript does not specify his place of residence within 60 days, the summons is sent to his registered/declared place of residence.

Confirmation of notification when sending a summons by mail is the day of receipt of such mail by a person, confirmed by information and/or documents from the postal operator, the day of putting a mark in the mail message about the refusal to receive the mail, or the day of putting a mark about the absence of a person at the residence address reported by this by the Territorial Centers for Recruitment person when clarifying his/her credentials, or the day of putting a mark in the postal message about the refusal to receive the postal item or the day of putting a mark about the absence of a person at the address of the declared/registered place of residence in the manner prescribed by law, if this person did not inform the Territorial Centers for Recruitment of a different address of residence.