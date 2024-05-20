Facts

18:42 20.05.2024

Govt resolution: Summonses to start being sent by mail from July 18

2 min read
Govt resolution: Summonses to start being sent by mail from July 18

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Procedure for conscripting citizens for military service during mobilization for a special period. Corresponding decree No. 560 dated May 16, 2024 was published on the Government Portal.

According to the text of the document, summonses will start to be sent 60 days after the law on mobilization comes into force, that is, from July 18.

Reservists and those liable for military service, within 60 days after the announcement of mobilization, are required to clarify their credentials through the Administrative Service Centers, electronic account or Territorial Centers for Recruitment at their place of stay or location.

A summons to the Territorial Centers for Recruitment with notification of delivery to the address of the place of residence can be sent after the 60 days allotted by law to clarify one's credentials, including the address of the place of residence. If the reservist or conscript does not specify his place of residence within 60 days, the summons is sent to his registered/declared place of residence.

Confirmation of notification when sending a summons by mail is the day of receipt of such mail by a person, confirmed by information and/or documents from the postal operator, the day of putting a mark in the mail message about the refusal to receive the mail, or the day of putting a mark about the absence of a person at the residence address reported by this by the Territorial Centers for Recruitment person when clarifying his/her credentials, or the day of putting a mark in the postal message about the refusal to receive the postal item or the day of putting a mark about the absence of a person at the address of the declared/registered place of residence in the manner prescribed by law, if this person did not inform the Territorial Centers for Recruitment of a different address of residence.

Tags: #resolution

MORE ABOUT

15:08 18.05.2024
Foreign diplomatic institutions will facilitate return of those liable for military service to Ukraine - resolution

Foreign diplomatic institutions will facilitate return of those liable for military service to Ukraine - resolution

13:45 18.05.2024
Data of those liable for military service who are abroad will be updated through electronic account – resolution

Data of those liable for military service who are abroad will be updated through electronic account – resolution

20:38 17.04.2024
PACE recognizes Russian President Putin as illegitimate, Russian Orthodox Church as propaganda tool

PACE recognizes Russian President Putin as illegitimate, Russian Orthodox Church as propaganda tool

19:34 20.03.2024
U.S. House of Reps adopts resolution condemning illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia

U.S. House of Reps adopts resolution condemning illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia

13:55 29.02.2024
European Parliament calls on EU countries to increase, accelerate military support to Ukraine

European Parliament calls on EU countries to increase, accelerate military support to Ukraine

13:37 25.01.2024
PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian children

PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian children

11:21 09.12.2023
Ukrainian parliament calls on European Council to decide on opening Ukraine's accession negotiations

Ukrainian parliament calls on European Council to decide on opening Ukraine's accession negotiations

20:42 01.05.2023
China for first time backs UN resolution in which Russia is called aggressor

China for first time backs UN resolution in which Russia is called aggressor

19:18 27.04.2023
PACE condemns forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, temporarily occupied territories

PACE condemns forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, temporarily occupied territories

12:13 26.04.2023
USA submits draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war with Russia – Markarova

USA submits draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war with Russia – Markarova

AD

HOT NEWS

UINP Head: Feb 24 should remain unofficial date so far highlighted as Rage Day

No need to dismantle Peoples' Friendship Arch in Kyiv if city, community completely rethink its meaning – Drobovych

Enemy loses 1,400 people in one day – General Staff

UK transfers 80 air defense missiles, more than 1 mln rounds of ammunition, drones and mine clearance systems to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Twelve civilians killed in Kharkiv region amid shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

LATEST

War to end with talks for which Zelenskyy's Peace Formula was prepared – Lytvynenko

Ministry of Strategic Industries expands criteria for booking defense industry workers

Kyivstar starts second phase of work to strengthen energy independence of network

There is shortage of medicines again in occupied territories – ministry

One killed, one wounded as enemy artillery forces shell Kherson – PGO

Kyivstar to test radio frequencies in 2,100 MHz spectrum in six cities

UINP Head: Feb 24 should remain unofficial date so far highlighted as Rage Day

India to participate in upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland – media

Defense Ministry approves new human capital policy for defense forces

Kremlin's forces to try to make further advances, carve out buffer zone along Ukrainian border – Pentagon Chief

AD
AD
AD
AD