16:50 17.05.2024

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN ODESA, AIR FORCES WARNED AGAINST MISSILE MOVING TOWARDS CITY

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN ODESA, AIR FORCES WARNED AGAINST MISSILE MOVING TOWARDS CITY

17:23 17.05.2024
Three casualties already reported after attack on Odesa – mayor

17:28 09.05.2024
ODESA MAYOR REPORTS SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN CITY

15:51 08.05.2024
Number of victims as result of missile strike on Odesa on April 29 increased to seven – City Council

20:52 07.05.2024
Agrarians of Odesa region increased area under vegetables by 6.5% in 2024

11:50 02.05.2024
Russian missile attack on Odesa destroys parcels worth UAH 3 mln in Nova Poshta

09:49 02.05.2024
Number of wounded as result of shelling of Odesa increases to 14 – Kiper

09:36 02.05.2024
Nova Poshta confirms shelling of one of its branches in Odesa by Russian ballistic missiles

20:16 01.05.2024
Info from Russians about alleged attack on AFU HQ in Odesa is fake

15:26 01.05.2024
Man wounded in Russia's attack on Odesa on Apr 29 dies in hospital – regional administration

12:02 01.05.2024
Night missile attack on Odesa carried out by Iskander M – AFU Air Forces spokesperson

Number of victims of missile attack in Odesa increases to five; civilian infrastructure damaged – local authorities

Number of victims of missile attack in Odesa increases to five; civilian infrastructure damaged – local authorities

