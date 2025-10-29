PGO chief confirms announcement of suspicion against ex Odesa mayor Trukhanov

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has confirmed the announcement of suspicion against former Odesa mayor Gennady Trukhanov.

"Today, suspicion was reported to the former mayor of Odesa. He was in office for years, knew about all the problems like no one else, but did not solve them," the Prosecutor General said on Telegram.

Kravchenko noted that the death of nine people in Odesa on September 30 of this year was not a natural disaster, but caused by official negligence.

"This is not about negligence, this is about criminal negligence, which led to the death of people," he said.

As reported, Trukhanov and his two deputies were informed by law enforcement officers of suspicion of official negligence, which caused the death of people.