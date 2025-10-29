Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:09 29.10.2025

PGO chief confirms announcement of suspicion against ex Odesa mayor Trukhanov

1 min read
PGO chief confirms announcement of suspicion against ex Odesa mayor Trukhanov

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has confirmed the announcement of suspicion against former Odesa mayor Gennady Trukhanov.

"Today, suspicion was reported to the former mayor of Odesa. He was in office for years, knew about all the problems like no one else, but did not solve them," the Prosecutor General said on Telegram.

Kravchenko noted that the death of nine people in Odesa on September 30 of this year was not a natural disaster, but caused by official negligence.

"This is not about negligence, this is about criminal negligence, which led to the death of people," he said.

As reported, Trukhanov and his two deputies were informed by law enforcement officers of suspicion of official negligence, which caused the death of people.

Tags: #trukhanov #odesa #suspicion

MORE ABOUT

16:50 28.10.2025
Drug bust in Odesa yields almost 1,000 suspicious pouches - police

Drug bust in Odesa yields almost 1,000 suspicious pouches - police

13:56 28.10.2025
SBI: Ex-Chairman of Ukrenergo detained on suspicion of embezzling state enterprise funds

SBI: Ex-Chairman of Ukrenergo detained on suspicion of embezzling state enterprise funds

20:52 21.10.2025
Former Odesa Port-Side Plant tolling partner Agro Gas Trading applies for privatization auction

Former Odesa Port-Side Plant tolling partner Agro Gas Trading applies for privatization auction

13:58 20.10.2025
First of nine cogeneration plants put into operation in Odesa

First of nine cogeneration plants put into operation in Odesa

12:11 16.10.2025
Ihor Koval assumes duties of mayor of Odesa

Ihor Koval assumes duties of mayor of Odesa

13:23 15.10.2025
SBU exposes Odesa resident preparing Russian missile and drone attacks on city

SBU exposes Odesa resident preparing Russian missile and drone attacks on city

13:01 15.10.2025
SUMMARY: Zelenskyy creates city military administration of Odesa, appoints Lysak as its head

SUMMARY: Zelenskyy creates city military administration of Odesa, appoints Lysak as its head

12:09 15.10.2025
Kiper sumbits proposal to establish city military administration in Odesa

Kiper sumbits proposal to establish city military administration in Odesa

19:47 14.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Military administration to be established in Odesa, head to be appointed soon

Zelenskyy: Military administration to be established in Odesa, head to be appointed soon

19:21 14.10.2025
Trukhanov says he to continue to retain mayor's powers pending city council decision

Trukhanov says he to continue to retain mayor's powers pending city council decision

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian forces hit two oil refineries and gas plant in Russia – General Staff

Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson, injuring 9, including children

SBU drones hit targets in temporarily occupied Crimea

Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

LATEST

Klymenko considers situation around Kupyansk to be stabilized

Ukrainian forces hit two oil refineries and gas plant in Russia – General Staff

Hungary introduces EES system at all border checkpoints with Ukraine

Russian flag at the entrance to Pokrovsk hangs for only an hour – DeepState

Ukraine defines clear criteria for foreign partnerships - Yermak

Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

Ukraine developing new veteran assistance models with partners – MP Tarasenko

URCS opens aid point after blast in residential building in Khmelnytsky

Suspilne named exclusive broadcaster for 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

Russian troops not in Myrnohrad - Vostok

AD
AD