Five people injured, fires break out as enemy inflicts several strikes on Kharkiv – local authorities

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported several enemy strikes against the city.

"There were several strikes. Fires broke out at the attack scenes. Information about casualties is yet to be updated," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Later, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said the Russian occupation forces reportedly attacked Kharkiv using guided air bombs. In particular, the city's Kholodna Hora district came under the attack.

"At the moment, we have information about five injured people, all of whom are civilian men. The information is yet to be updated," he said on the Telegram channel.