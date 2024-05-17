Facts

16:51 17.05.2024

Five people injured, fires break out as enemy inflicts several strikes on Kharkiv – local authorities

1 min read

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported several enemy strikes against the city.

"There were several strikes. Fires broke out at the attack scenes. Information about casualties is yet to be updated," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Later, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said the Russian occupation forces reportedly attacked Kharkiv using guided air bombs. In particular, the city's Kholodna Hora district came under the attack.

"At the moment, we have information about five injured people, all of whom are civilian men. The information is yet to be updated," he said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #kharkiv

MORE ABOUT

17:29 17.05.2024
Two dead, 13 wounded after enemy attack on Kharkiv – mayor

Two dead, 13 wounded after enemy attack on Kharkiv – mayor

17:45 16.05.2024
Zelenskyy in Kharkiv awards soldiers of 92nd brigade named after Ataman Ivan Sirko with state awards

Zelenskyy in Kharkiv awards soldiers of 92nd brigade named after Ataman Ivan Sirko with state awards

17:31 16.05.2024
Kharkiv perhaps the only city that has detailed plan of preparations for winter – adviser to PM

Kharkiv perhaps the only city that has detailed plan of preparations for winter – adviser to PM

13:03 16.05.2024
Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting in Kharkiv, announces generally controlled situation in region

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting in Kharkiv, announces generally controlled situation in region

19:34 15.05.2024
Assistance hub for evacuees operating in Kharkiv – URCS

Assistance hub for evacuees operating in Kharkiv – URCS

13:54 15.05.2024
In Kharkiv direction, enemy trying to gain foothold on achieved line, regrouping – General Staff

In Kharkiv direction, enemy trying to gain foothold on achieved line, regrouping – General Staff

20:39 14.05.2024
Situation in Kharkiv region controlled

Situation in Kharkiv region controlled

19:25 14.05.2024
Kyiv hands over 50 FVP drones for 42nd separate mechanized brigade

Kyiv hands over 50 FVP drones for 42nd separate mechanized brigade

17:54 14.05.2024
Number of casualties after enemy strike against Kharkiv rises to 15 people, incl children – Synehubov

Number of casualties after enemy strike against Kharkiv rises to 15 people, incl children – Synehubov

14:50 14.05.2024
Yermak: Kharkiv is important strategic city, therefore timely assistance very important

Yermak: Kharkiv is important strategic city, therefore timely assistance very important

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of victims of missile attack in Odesa increases to five; civilian infrastructure damaged – local authorities

Three casualties already reported after attack on Odesa – mayor

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN ODESA, AIR FORCES WARNED AGAINST MISSILE MOVING TOWARDS CITY

Lithuania sends new package of assistance to Ukraine with drones, ammunition

Szijjártó vetoes CoE resolution recognizing only Zelenskyy's peace plan

LATEST

Number of victims of missile attack in Odesa increases to five; civilian infrastructure damaged – local authorities

Three casualties already reported after attack on Odesa – mayor

Elderly woman injured as Russian forces drop air bombs on Kupyansk-Vuzlovy – prosecutor's office

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN ODESA, AIR FORCES WARNED AGAINST MISSILE MOVING TOWARDS CITY

Lithuania sends new package of assistance to Ukraine with drones, ammunition

Szijjártó vetoes CoE resolution recognizing only Zelenskyy's peace plan

Zelenskyy signs law to allow convicts to serve in army in exchange for release on parole

Zelenskyy signs law to increase fines for breach of mobilization rules

Russian troops don’t have enough power to achieve strategic breakthrough in Kharkiv direction – Cavoli

NATO considering sending military instructors to Ukraine – media

AD
AD
AD
AD