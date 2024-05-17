Zelenskyy: AFU has enough artillery shells for first time in two years of war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that for the first time in two years of the war, the Armed Forces of the state have enough artillery shells, in particular, there is progress on the Czech initiative to supply ammunition.

"Even on the Czech initiative, we have progress. For the first time during the war, none of the brigades complains that there is no artillery shell. And this has been happening for the last two months," Zelenskyy told reporters on Thursday.

At the same time, as he stressed, everyone will still have to work very hard, but the Czech initiative, according to him, will go ahead. "We are negotiating about money with all partners," the President said.

Zelenskyy also said that "we are currently launching an initiative when partners will give money for the production of our drones and electronic warfare. It is in this particular direction. The technical performance of our drones is getting better. We are starting to produce a lot of them, but there is no money for them."

As reported, during the Munich Conference, Czech President Petr Pavel initiated the search and subsequent shipment to Ukraine of about 800,000 shells of 120 and 155 caliber. He promised to send the first batch of 180,000 shells in June this year.