Situation in Kharkiv region controlled

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it is too early to draw conclusions from the situation in Kharkiv region, but calls it "controlled."

"Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the situation in the combat areas. Donetsk region, Kharkiv region, are regions where it is hardest right now, but it is located just in key battlefields, working with brigades in combat positions. It's too early to draw conclusions, but the situation is under control," he said in a video message on Tuesday.

"Everything is quite tense, but we have strengthened the directions, in particular, Kharkiv. Now many soldiers, namely Kharkiv residents, have come to the defense of Kharkiv region. They're doing their job. I thank everyone for their efficiency," Zelenskyy said.