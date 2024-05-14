Facts

19:48 14.05.2024

Next stage of Ukraine-EU environmental talk process to begin in Brussels in one week

Next week, on May 21-22, in Brussels, there will be an explanatory meeting between the European Commission and Ukraine regarding the official screening within Chapter 27 "Environment and Climate Change" of the negotiation process, as reported by the press service of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

"Ukraine's accession to the EU is a lengthy and multi-stage process. We have already entered the stage of explanatory meetings, the first of which will take place next week. This dialogue will allow us to get closer to understanding European legislation, specify our tasks for further progress. Therefore, today it is important for us to obtain as much detailed information as possible about the implementation of each EU act," said Deputy Minister for European Integration Yevhen Fedorenko during thematic hearings in the Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to him, during the explanatory dialogue in Brussels, 204 acts of EU acquis are planned to be discussed. In this context, the Ministry of Environment has prepared more than 300 clarifying questions for European experts. The next step will be bilateral meetings, where Ukraine will present its vision of further Euro-integration in the environmental field.

Fedorenko said that the latest report of the European Commission serves as a guideline for Ukraine in 2024. The Ministry of Environment has already submitted 18 proposals to the government Action Plan for implementing EU recommendations. Among them are the continuation of reforms in water management and waste management, reduction and control of industrial pollution, reform of state environmental control, adoption of climate legislation, updating the low emissions strategy in line with the EU concept by 2030, ensuring cross-sectoral integration of environmental and climate measures into the country's reconstruction plans, etc.

In addition, the Ministry of Environment is currently working on 11 Euro-integration acts – according to the Government's Priority Action Plan for 2024. These documents are planned to be submitted for consideration by the members of parliament in the near future.

