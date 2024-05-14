Estonian Defense Minister: Idea of sending troops to Ukraine hasn’t gone away, but there’s no specific discussion about it

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that the idea of sending military personnel to Ukraine has not gone away either at the national level or at the level of the European Union.

However, according to Pevkur, there was no specific discussion in the government about sending troops to Ukraine.

"There is nothing new here. When France came up with the idea of considering whether Europe and the allies could do more, it has been floated in various discussions, but it has not gone anywhere, because at the moment there is no clear understanding among the allies of what it adds," Pevkur said in an interview with ERR.

The American edition of Breaking Defense, citing Presidential security adviser Madis Roll, wrote on Monday that the Estonian government is discussing sending soldiers to Ukraine.

The minister said Roll's comments may have been interpreted too boldly. "There is certainly no initiative by Estonia and certainly Estonia alone is not going to do anything," Pevkur stressed.

The minister said the top priority is sending ammunition to Ukraine and conducting training of soldiers in other countries, such as Poland.

"First of all, it is important to send ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine. And we can also conduct training in Poland, which is very close to Ukraine," Pevkur said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in late February that sending ground troops to Ukraine could not be ruled out.