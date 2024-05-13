Facts

21:48 13.05.2024

Stefanchuk paying visit to Turkey on May 13-15

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk is paying an official visit to Turkey on May 13-15.

According to the press service of the office of the Ukrainian Parliament, Stefanchuk will hold a number of bilateral meetings and negotiations in Ankara, including with Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus.

During the meetings, the topics of the implementation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, the restoration of Ukraine, in particular, the involvement of Turkey in the reconstruction process will be touched upon.

"The purpose of the visit is to deepen strategic cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey, expand inter–parliamentary cooperation, as well as overcome the negative consequences of Russian aggression, which threatens stability and development in the Black Sea region," the press service said.

